Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DASTY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,491. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1861 per share. This is a positive change from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Featured Articles

