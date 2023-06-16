Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.86

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 2664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Stories

