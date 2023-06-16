Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 867.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average is $251.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

