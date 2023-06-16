Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY remained flat at $26.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,663. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Daiwa House Industry has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Single-Family Housing Business; Rental Housing Business; Condominium Business; Commercial Facility Business; Business Facility Business; Environmental Energy Business; and Other Business segments.

