DA Davidson Lowers System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $7.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SST stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. System1 has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in System1 during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

