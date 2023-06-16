Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,653,467 shares in the company, valued at $62,988,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,653,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,988,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,175,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 949,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -868.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.05.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.