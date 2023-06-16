CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,582,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

Shares of CyberAgent stock remained flat at $7.39 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

