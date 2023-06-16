CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

