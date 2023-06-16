Curve DAO Token Tops One Day Volume of $100.87 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $513.89 million and $100.87 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002359 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001299 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,965,336,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,673,610 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars.
