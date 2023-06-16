CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

