CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279,847 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 4,635,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097,880. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.



