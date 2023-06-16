Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,613,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,281,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,483,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 83,009 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 13.63%.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

