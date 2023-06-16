Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 702,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of MRTX opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The company’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

