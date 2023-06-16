Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

