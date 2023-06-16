Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.