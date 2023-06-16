Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

USCTU opened at $10.41 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

