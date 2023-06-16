Crystalline Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance
USCTU opened at $10.41 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TKB Critical Technologies 1 (USCTU)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.