Crystalline Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VMG Consumer Acquisition by 1,865.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get VMG Consumer Acquisition alerts:

VMG Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

VMGAU opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMG Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.