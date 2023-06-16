Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 4,117 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $40.08 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

