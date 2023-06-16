Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

