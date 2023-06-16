Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,243,292,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $883.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $692.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

