Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

