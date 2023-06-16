Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.31. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

