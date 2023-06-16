Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 52.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $53,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.41 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.