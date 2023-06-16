Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

UCON opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

