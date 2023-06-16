Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

CCI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.74. 573,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

