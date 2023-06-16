Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.83-$2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.17-$11.73 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 502.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.