Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 0.3 %

CROX opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.