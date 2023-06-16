Critical Comparison: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 4 4 0 2.50 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.50%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 2.25 -$1.09 billion ($2.15) -8.51 HeartCore Enterprises $15.28 million 2.07 -$6.68 million ($0.18) -8.44

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -26.75% -42.16% -15.87% HeartCore Enterprises -21.06% -37.52% -19.04%

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Bilibili on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

