Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.59. 117,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 120,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81.

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

