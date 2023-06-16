CRH (NYSE:CRH) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 87.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

