Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Up 8.2%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.37). 1,864,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 755,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.35 ($0.34).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Creo Medical Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £103.86 million, a PE ratio of -197.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.17.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

