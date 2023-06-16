Creditcoin Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $49.92 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003877 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000596 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006848 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

