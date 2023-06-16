Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $57.17.

Crane NXT Cuts Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.50 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 20.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,880,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,183,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

