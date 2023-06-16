CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.91. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 17,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 1,777.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $180,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

