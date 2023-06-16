Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Short Interest Up 63.6% in May

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.49. 593,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

