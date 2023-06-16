Core & Main (CNM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) recently:

6/13/2023 – Core & Main is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00.

6/8/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.

6/8/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

6/7/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $33.00.

6/7/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $33.00.

6/7/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00.

6/7/2023 – Core & Main had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $37.00.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.79. 1,494,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock valued at $812,231,762. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 234,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

