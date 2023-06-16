Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBP. Oppenheimer upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 23,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.09) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.