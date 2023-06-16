Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,200 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the May 15th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 3.2 %
CPPMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
