Contrasting D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.17 million 35.47 -$51.53 million ($0.55) -3.64 CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.47 $44.06 million $1.91 26.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Wave Quantum and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats D-Wave Quantum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Rating)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.