Contrasting BEST (NYSE:BEST) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of BEST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BEST and Mullen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Group 0 3 1 1 2.60

Profitability

Mullen Group has a consensus target price of $17.07, suggesting a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Mullen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than BEST.

This table compares BEST and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST -16.83% -149.11% -15.04% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BEST and Mullen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $1.12 billion 0.04 -$212.16 million ($9.52) -0.22 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 12.24

Mullen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mullen Group beats BEST on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEST

BEST Inc. operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management. In addition, it offers integrated services and solutions across the supply chain, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, and transportation services to offline and online enterprises. Further, the company provides express delivery services; and door-to-door integrated cross-border supply chain services to and from China, including international express, less-than-truckload, fulfillment, and freight forwarding through its network, and transportation and warehouse partners. Additionally, it operates real-time bidding platform to source truckload capacity from independent transportation service providers and agents; and offers online merchandise sourcing and store management services for convenience stores, as well as B2C services. Furthermore, the company provides various value-added services, including pre-shipment inspection, cargo insurance, oversized item delivery, COD facilitation, evidence of delivery, and upstairs delivery services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

