ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $292.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($16.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

