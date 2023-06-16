Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 102,640 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,676,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 582,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 326,836 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

