Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

