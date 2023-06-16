Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $138.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

