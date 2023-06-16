Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $425,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

