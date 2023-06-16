Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCN stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

