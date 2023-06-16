Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.37. 80,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 143,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCSI. Wedbush decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $647.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, CFO James C. Malone acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 732,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
