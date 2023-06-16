Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFXTF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFXTF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

