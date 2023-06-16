comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Insider Transactions at comScore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Paul Livek purchased 124,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 967,182 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 564,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 514,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

