CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

